Somerset Trust Co Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $380.30 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.98.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

