Societe Generale Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to £145

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from £190 ($230.61) to £145 ($175.99) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,480.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

