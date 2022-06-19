SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 87 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

