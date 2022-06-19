SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 238 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

