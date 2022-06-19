SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $172.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

