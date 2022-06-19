SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.