SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,648 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

