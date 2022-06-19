SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.12% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

