SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 91,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

