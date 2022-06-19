SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,277 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 959,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73.

