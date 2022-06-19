SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $383,318.48 and approximately $4,436.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.02297717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013390 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

