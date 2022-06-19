Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.71.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.53.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3,589.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 111.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 440.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

