Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.53. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.