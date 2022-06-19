Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0035

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $18.73 million and $29.54 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

