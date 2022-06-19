SkinCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,965.23 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 56.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $16,965.23 and $8,779.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

