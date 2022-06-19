Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $135.70 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.46.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

