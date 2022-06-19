Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Drops By 15.5%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDZI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.11. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadiz will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadiz news, Director Winston H. Hickox bought 44,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,007.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 149,795 shares of company stock valued at $306,104 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

