Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($7.85).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.40) on Thursday. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.46.

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.31), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($196,674.77). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($50,802.79).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

