Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $26.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

SHLS stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 391.40 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

