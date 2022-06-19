SF Capital Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, SF Capital has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $17,740.17 and approximately $6.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars.

