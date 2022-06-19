Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.87. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,369,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

