Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

