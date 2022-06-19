Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,967 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

SE opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

