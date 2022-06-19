Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 2,893,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

