Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,023,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

