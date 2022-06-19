Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $73,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,689,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.