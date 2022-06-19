Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

