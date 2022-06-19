Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

