SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,010 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

