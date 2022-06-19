Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 237.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,251 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $126,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

