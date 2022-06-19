Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $380.30 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

