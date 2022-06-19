Salem Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

