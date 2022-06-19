Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 801 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 3.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in International Paper by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,208,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

