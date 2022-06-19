Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of R stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.