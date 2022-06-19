RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a 200 day moving average of $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

