RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $24.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.