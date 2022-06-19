RVW Wealth LLC Has $24.85 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.99% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 579,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $51.74 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

