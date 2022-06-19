RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 2.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

RWL opened at $68.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

