RVW Wealth LLC Buys 370 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

