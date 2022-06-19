RVW Wealth LLC Buys 21,429 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $43.08 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

