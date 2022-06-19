Rune (RUNE) Hits One Day Volume of $511.00

Rune (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.16 or 0.00117430 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $326,625.04 and approximately $511.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.01472137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

