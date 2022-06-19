Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to €50.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €49.00 ($51.04) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.13) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

