Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.73.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $74.76 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.