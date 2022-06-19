Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Lowered to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

