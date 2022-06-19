Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,376.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $3,376.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041721 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

