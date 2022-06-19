Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $199,997.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

