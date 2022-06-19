Revomon (REVO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,715.00

Revomon (REVO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Revomon has a market cap of $1.73 million and $90,715.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

