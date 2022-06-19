Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

