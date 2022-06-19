Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

