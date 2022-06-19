Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 338 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

